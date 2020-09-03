One hurt, one in custody after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ark. – A man is hospitalized and another is being questioned following a shooting in downtown Augusta.

The Woodruff County Sheriff says he does not believe the wounded man’s injuries are life-threatening. The victim was shot twice.

He was flow by air ambulance to a hospital. A person of interest is being interviewed.

Neither of their names have been released, and it is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

It happened outside a T-Shirt shop at 4th and Main in Augusta just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the dispute may have started inside the store.

The investigation is continuing.