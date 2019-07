LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Boots and Badges Blood Drive is on Thursday, July 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blood drive will be held at 12 Street Station in Little Rock.

Blood Donors will get one FREE entry to the Little Rock Zoo and a FREE limited edition Boots and Badges T-shirt (while supplies last.)

Limited Edition Boots and Badges shirt!

To schedule an appointment visit arkbi.org.