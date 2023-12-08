PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire officials in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Thursday afternoon house fire left one person dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to a home in the 5600 block of West Cheatham Avenue just after 2 p.m. Thursday. After arriving on the scene, fire officials said that there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Officials said that firefighters began searching inside the home after they were told that someone may still be in the house. During the search, firefighters said they found one person who had died and several animals.

The victim’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and identification, officials said.

Fire officials said that the house sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials said that preliminary investigations does not indicate that the fire was intentionally started.