Update: Man shot and killed in Hot Springs identified

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police have released the name of a man who was found shot to death on Monday night.

The Hot Springs Police Department issued an update on the killing Tuesday morning and identified the victim as Cory Gibson, 39.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Chapel Street.

The HSPD says its detectives have developed a person of interest and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.

Original story:

That’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses at last report.