LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As waterfowl hunters across Arkansas continue to pace the floor waiting for the opening day of duck season, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would like to remind them to keep it clean this year, and if you can, keep it drained and dry, too.

Clean, drain and dry is the motto of many fisheries professionals working to keep invasive plants from attacking our waters and making them inaccessible to both fishing and hunting boats. Some invasive plants, such as hyacinth and giant salvinia can grow so thick, they can bog down even a muscled up mud motor and choke out all the beneficial, seed-producing plants waterfowl eat.