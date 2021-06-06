One dead, another injured in Heber Springs boating accident

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — One person is injured and another dead according to Heber Springs fire after a boating accident Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday Heber Springs fire responded to a call about a boating accident near the Bay Shore Drive area in Greers Ferry.

When Heber Springs fire arrived they said they found a boat that had struck the shorline.

Officials said that one person was declared dead on the scene and the other was flown to a trauma center.

Authorities said they are investigating the situation.

