SHERIDAN, Ark. – One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Sheridan Monday afternoon.

“I’ve seen some crazy things in my life and, but never in Sheridan or small towns like this,” Steve Barber, a man who lives at the apartment complex said.

A normal Monday afternoon, filled with crafting and staining wood turned into a crime scene after bullets flew through the air.

“I was just inside and I heard gunshots and I said surely that wasn’t a gun,” Barber said.

Steve Barber has lived at the Sheridan Heights Estates Apartment Complex for almost eight years, and when he went outside after hearing gunshots, he said he found a man laying on the ground by a stairwell.

“It went in right here and I guess it went all the way through him or it stayed in, I don’t know,” Barber stated.

Steve said he then noticed smoke coming from one of the apartments.

“Before I smelt it, I saw smoke and I said the apartment is on fire because it was coming from his apartment,” Barber said.

According to Sheridan Police, the man who was found in the stairwell was transported to the hospital to get medical care.

The fire, was coming from the suspects apartment.

After it was out, police arrested the suspect and another person was found dead inside of the apartment.

“It’s nerve-wracking, it puts fear in you. I’ve lived here nearly eight years and we never had this kind of problem,” Barber said.

Barber said he is heartbroken and shocked to have witnessed this in a place where everyone feels like family.

“That is sad, I mean really for this small community, you just don’t think something like that would happen,” Barber said.

The investigation is on-going.