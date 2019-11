PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One person was found dead after a vehicle fire around 6:50 p.m. yesterday in Pine Bluff.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle fire near the area of 2300 E. Pullen where they eventually put out the fire.

Police say they found a body inside the car and the identity is unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect at this time.