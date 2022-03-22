PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man is dead after a fire in a Pine Bluff business Tuesday morning.

Officials with Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services said crews were dispatched to the Jonas Williams Upholstery shop located at 707 West Pullen Ave. shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to authorities, there was heavy fire and smoke damage to the building.

The crews reported finding an unidentified male occupant dead inside the business after knocking down the fire. No one else was injured in the blaze.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.