One dead after early morning shooting in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One person is dead following a deadly overnight shooting in North Little Rock Monday.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of 16th and Chandler just before 1:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired.

When the police arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives soon arrived at the scene to begin the investigation while the victim’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department are asking anyone with information on this deadly shooting to please call Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155.

People can also reach out on the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439, and those tips can remain anonymous.