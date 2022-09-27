BRYANT, Ark. – After a high-speed chase in Bryant Saturday that ended in a crash that split the police car in two, one of the injured officers was released from the hospital.

Saturday, Officer Tanner Peck and Officer Tre Davis were in the same police car during a high-speed chase.

After they stopped the chase, Officer Davis lost control of the car, striking a tree and splitting the car in two.

Tuesday, Officer Peck was released from the hospital.

In the video, you can see Bryant police officers high-fiving Officer Peck and wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to Bryant police officers, Tre Davis is still in the ICU.

Bryant police said they are thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers during this time.