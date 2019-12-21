One arrested after pursuit in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A person was being held in the Randolph County jail after a short pursuit in the Reyno area, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Bell said Randolph County deputies, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas State Police followed the vehicle Saturday afternoon after getting a call about a vehicle suspected of trying to run over someone.

The person was taken into custody without incident, Bell said.

Authorities were still investigating the matter Saturday.