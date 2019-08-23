One ambulance serves Perry County, officials looking at solutions

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – When you call for an ambulance, your hope is that they can arrive as soon as possible.

In Perry County, sometimes it can take a while. There is only one ambulance that runs through the entire area.

With there only being one ambulance that can go to calls, it sometimes puts first responders in a bind.

“We’ve had instances where we are going on a non-life-threatening call and we have to drive directly past a life-threatening call because legally we’re obligated to go to the first call,” said Liberty EMS EMT Dakota Drinkwater.

The county judge is calling an informal meeting Saturday to see if people would be willing to help pay for another ambulance.

“Half-cent sales tax or an assessment fee on personal property taxes. That sort of stuff,” explained Perry County Judge Toby Davis.

No decision or special election has been called yet. It’s a pricey decision to make, that’s why the county is leaving it up to taxpayers.

“I just want to get feedback from them for what they want to see,” Davis continued.

Drinkwater says Liberty EMS has mutual response agreements with other EMS services in the area.

“They are all gracious enough to come and help us out when we get into situations when our single ambulance can’t handle the situation,” Drinkwater said.

He says it could help in times of need.

“Every second counts,” he said.

The ambulance service says it runs about 60 calls a month.

The public meeting will be Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Perryville Methodist Church Connection Center.