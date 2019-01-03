On this Day in AR History: January 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dr. Matthew Cunningham, Courtesy UAMS Library of Historical Research

LITTLE ROCK---On this day in 1831, the first mayor of Little Rock was elected. Dr. Matthew Cunningham was the first physician in Little Rock and the first mayor. He moved to the city in 1820.

According to "Little Rock Culture Vulture" website Cunningham was born on July 5, 1782 in Pennsylvania.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a medical degree and first moved to New York City.

That's where he met his wife Eliza Wilson Bertrand. The couple lived in St. Louis for a little while and then moved south to Little Rock. He was one of the first settlers. His wife was the first female settler.

In 1831 Cunningham beat Rev. W.W. Stevenson in the mayor race 23 to 15. He served the city for one year. The Hanger Hill neighborhood is named after his son-in-law Fred Hanger.

Hanger's house is one of the most preserved houses in Little Rock and is on the National Register of Historic Places.