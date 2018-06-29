OmaHogs Return Home, WPS! Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The OmaHogs are back home in Arkansas after their heartbreaking loss in the finals of the College World Series.

While a win would have been better, Hog fans remain proud of the team after their national runner-up finish.

The team returned from Omaha early Friday afternoon and fans were ready to greet them at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas wrapped up the 2018 season 48-21, the team’s best record under head coach Dave Van Horn.

The Razorbacks national runner-up finish matches the program’s best finish set in 1979 when former head coach Norm DeBriyn led the Hogs to their first-ever CWS.