OmaHogs Return Home, WPS!
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The OmaHogs are back home in Arkansas after their heartbreaking loss in the finals of the College World Series.
While a win would have been better, Hog fans remain proud of the team after their national runner-up finish.
The team returned from Omaha early Friday afternoon and fans were ready to greet them at Baum Stadium.
Arkansas wrapped up the 2018 season 48-21, the team’s best record under head coach Dave Van Horn.
The Razorbacks national runner-up finish matches the program’s best finish set in 1979 when former head coach Norm DeBriyn led the Hogs to their first-ever CWS.
More Stories
-
In effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. With high humidity, heat index…
-
Describing the temps in the Natural State this week as…
-
Nearly a decade after opening its doors in Downtown Little Rock, what…