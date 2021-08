LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hunter Hoagland spoke with Silver Medalist Kaylee Browning tonight as she was greeted by several friends, family and supporters in LIT airport Monday night.

Big crowd waiting on Kayle Browning inside @LITAirport 🥈 🇺🇸

Her family has a party bus here waiting to take her back to Greenbrier. pic.twitter.com/vvBWAqQN5N — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) August 3, 2021

Browning took aim in Tokyo for Team USA in the Summer Olympics and comes home as a silver medalist after she hit 19 straight shots after missing three of her first four shots but missed two more before hitting 14 of her last 15.

Watch the full interview with Kayle below: