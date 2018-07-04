Oldest Competitor at Special Olympics, 73-year-old Arkansan, Earns Medal Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SEATTLE, Was. -- At 73 years young, Shebbie Eubanks of Fort Smith carries the label "oldest competitor" at this year's Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Even better: he can now be called the oldest medalist.

Shebbie, a native of Forth Smith, scored a bronze medal Tuesday in the men's 400-meter walk.

Eubanks is about as active as they come. He participates in bowling, athletics, and basketball. The Special Olympics has allowed him to reach his goals, socialize with his teammates, and stay active.

If his athletic accomplishments weren't enough to impress you, he loves anything to do with western and cowboys, painting, drawing, western movies, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, working, and volunteering.

Shebbie has received many medals throughout his Special Olympics career -- but perhaps none as rewarding as today's accomplishment.