The Old State House Museum celebrates holiday traditions online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A free, online event called Holiday Traditions will be presented at the Old State House Museum on Facebook at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6.

The Museum, in the past, has welcomes huge crowds for Holiday Open House for visitors to enjoy holiday decorations, snack on festive treats, create crafts, and listen to live music. Because gathering in large crowds is not possible due to ongoing concerns of COVID-19, the museum is bringing the celebration for Arkansans online.

The online festivities will include music, crafting, footage of the museum decorated for the holidays, and reminiscing about past Holiday Open House traditions.

In addition, the museum will be handing out Holiday Open House Go-Bags with two different hands-on activities for families. These bags can be picked up during the museum’s hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, to Saturday, Dec. 5, while supplies last.

“We will miss hosting the event in person this year, but we are glad we can still share some holiday cheer via social media,” said Bill Gatewood, the museum’s director. “We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season!”

The Old State House Museum is located at 300 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. To protect the public during the pandemic, the museum hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free; the museum can validate parking at the DoubleTree hotel. Metered parking near the museum is free on weekends. For more information, call (501) 324-9685 or visit www.oldstatehouse.com.

