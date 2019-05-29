OK Foods cooking meals for Fort Smith flood victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. – A local business is helping people in Fort Smith who have been displaced.

OK Foods started cooking food Tuesday morning and delivered it to churches across the city.

Lunch and dinner will be provided every day at noon and 5 p.m.

Russ Bragg with OK Food says Community Outreach has been great in this time of need for so many.

“I think it’s really neat when you look around here and you see, you see all the young people that are here helping, loading sandbags. We were out here yesterday setting up and it was really hot yesterday and those people were out there just busting it to get sandbags loaded. Helping people out, it didn’t matter 2-years-old or 80 years old, we saw em all down here yesterday,” says Russ Bragg, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain with OK Foods.

Bragg says OK Foods expects to cook and send out 50,000 meals for people who need something to eat.