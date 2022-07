CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with Cleburne County Search & Rescue confirmed that a 17-year-old drowned at Greers Ferry Lake Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called Damsite Park around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said the 17-year-old went under and did not resurface. His body was recovered a short time later.

The name of the juvenile male has not been released pending notification of relatives.