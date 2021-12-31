Officers searching for missing 38-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old black man who was reported missing.

According to officers, Dominique Bright’s last known location was in Little Rock on Dec. 9.

Authorities described Bright as a black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Officers said it’s possible Bright is driving a 2015 Black Dodge Charger.

The LRPD is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Bright to please contact Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014, Detective Hilgeman at 510-404-3042 or the Little Rock Communications Center at 501-371-4829.