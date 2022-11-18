NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s been one year since Officer Tommy Norman, known worldwide for his community policing efforts, lost his daughter, Alyssa Norman to a drug overdose.

Alyssa Norman struggled with drug addiction for years. After getting clean and rekindling her once broken relationship with her dad, Alyssa relapsed and suddenly passed on November 17th, 2021.

“God brought us back together at a time that he knew Alyssa needed her dad, and I needed Alyssa”, Norman said.

She was only 26 years old.

“Nobody saw this coming and that’s what I think makes it even more devastating,” he explained.

Alyssa was a mother, a daughter, a friend, and a budding realtor.

He said Alyssa had given her life to the Lord, and was putting up her best fight, but “God had other plans.”

He visited his daughter’s graveside on the one-year anniversary and felt comforted by her presence and love.

“I just talked to Alyssa. I told her I missed her, and I didn’t feel like she should be gone, Alyssa responded and said “Daddy, I’m where I want to be – I’m happy.”, he said.

For those struggling or have a child that is struggling he explained that Alyssa never gave up.

“Alyssa is missed dearly”, he said.