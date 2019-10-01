Officer of the Year awards presented by Arkansas Attorney General

BENTON, Ark. – A string of Officer of the Year awards have been presented by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

She presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

The Grant County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award was given to the late Deputy Keith Wright with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s my honor to recognize our law enforcement officers from around the state for their dedication to protecting Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Every day, these brave men and women leave their families without knowing if they will safely return home. Today’s recipients have gone above and beyond for all of us and we are grateful for their dedication and sacrifice.”

See a full list of the other officers below.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Jackson County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Corporal Robert Stewart with the Arkansas State Police. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Jefferson County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Kimberly Fontaine with the Arkansas State Police. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Independence County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Deputy Bobby Tate with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Hot Spring County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Trooper First Class Terry Sawyer with the Arkansas State Police. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Craighead County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sheriff Marty Boyd with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Cleveland County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Captain Jake Dunn with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Lonoke County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Virgil “Calvin” Thomas with the Cabot Police Department. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Van Buren County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Wildlife Officer Brian Tatum with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the White County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Trooper Andrew Pannell with the Arkansas State Police. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Woodruff County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sheriff Phil Reynolds with the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Lincoln County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Lieutenant Kenneth Keough with the Star City Police Department. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Stone County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Corporal Chad Cruce with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Monroe County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Special Agent Brandon Chandler with the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Saline County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Special Agent Ryan Jacks with the Arkansas State Police. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Prairie County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Investigator Courtney Kocourek with the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Pope County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Deputy Thomas Gibson with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Pike County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Ronnie White with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Perry County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Keenan Carter with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Ouachita County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Deputy Adam LaDuke with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today awarded the Montgomery County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Sheriff David White with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Rutledge presented the county winners at the annual awards and recognition luncheon during the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at the Benton Event Center.