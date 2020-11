HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A Helena-West Helena Police officer was fatally shot according to police.

The shooting happened at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark.

The suspect, 29-year-old Latarius Howard, is currently on the run.

Howard was a suspect in a previous shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Latarius Howard

The name of the officer has not been released

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.