Officer-involved shooting in Cabot

CABOT, Ark. – The Cabot Police Department has confirmed there has been an officer-involved shooting.

According to authorities, it happened around 1pm at the entrance of Magness Creek North, a subdivision in the area.

Authorities say it started as a traffic stop.

MORE INFO: Cabot PD spokesperson confirms an officer-involved shooting. It happened at the enternce of North Magness Creek Village. The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital. One officer was involved and they are not injuried. It started as a traffic stop before the OIS. pic.twitter.com/LC05snqcYH — Stephanie Sharp 🧼 (@stephmsharp) August 20, 2020

Police say the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police also say one officer was involved in the shooting. They were not injured.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.