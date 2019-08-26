Office of Child Support Enforcement offers “Back in the Driver’s Seat” program for second year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas’ Office of Child Support Enforcement (OCSE), a division of the Department of Finance and Administration, is joining Governor Hutchinson in highlighting child support awareness in August. Governor Hutchinson today issued a proclamation formally declaring August “Child Support Awareness Month” in Arkansas.

As part of this effort, for the second year OCSE invites parents who are behind on child support payments and whose driver’s license has been suspended due to nonpayment to work with their local child support office to reach an agreement to resume payment. Of parents who participated in this program, known as “Back in the Driver’s Seat,” last year, almost 60% remain in the driver’s seat and are providing the support their children need to grow up healthy and strong.

Those interested may contact their local child support office to learn more. The full list of offices, including contact information, may be found at https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/office-locations/child-support-offices/ or by calling 1-833-319-2816. OCSE staff will work with parents, whether they are slightly behind on payments or have not paid over a significant period. With each case presenting unique factors, there is not a certain amount or percentage of funds owed that must be paid to reach an agreement. This will be determined on a case by case basis. Upon reaching an agreement, OCSE will release any child support related holds on the individual’s driver’s license.

Arkansas’ Office of Child Support Enforcement can work with child support programs in 54 states and US Territories, 63 Native American Tribes, and over 35 nations to establish and collect child support.

“There are numerous benefits to license reinstatement program,” said OCSE Administrator Alan McVey. “Releasing the hold on a driver’s license provides a resource that will allow the parent easier access to employment along with the ability to visit the child more frequently. Throughout August, we look forward to sharing the many ways child support improves the lives of children in Arkansas.”

A 2015 study found the number of children living in poverty nationwide would have been seven percent higher if those families had not received child support.

