POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – The suspect arrested last year on suspicion of killing former senator Linda Collins appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Circuit Judge John N. Fogleman presided over attorneys representing the state and Rebecca O’Donnell. Discussion between all parties consisted of evidence gathered, upcoming deadlines, and next court dates.

O’Donnell is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

