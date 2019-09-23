Oaklawn to increase minimum wage to $13.00/Hour

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – In an unprecedented move, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort will be increasing minimum wage for non-tipped team members from $9.25/hour to $13.00/hour starting at the end of September. Tipped team members will increase to $6.00/hour minimum (seasonal and year-round).

“Oaklawn’s success is because of our team members,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. “And, we are making this change to show that investing in our employees is just as important as the investment we’re making in our facility and its expansion.”

At $13.00/hour, Oaklawn will be one of the highest minimum wage employers in Arkansas. The new minimum wage increase will impact approximately 970 team members (full time, part time, seasonal).

“This move is yet another component of our vision to bring ‘a new level of excellence’ to everything we do when it comes to our current and future team members,” added Oaklawn general manager Wayne Smith. “We’re focused on a ‘new level of action’ in both the racetrack and the casino by being the first and only legal sports book in the state and by adding live craps and blackjack earlier this year. We’re getting ready for a ‘new level of racing’ with an unprecedented four $1 million stakes races during the 2020 live race meet. And, with our massive expansion project being right on schedule, we’re preparing to deliver a ‘new level of excitement’ to the region!”

Oaklawn’s current expansion project includes six new barns, a 28,000-sq-ft casino expansion; additional dining options including a fine dining restaurant; a 200-room, 7-story luxury hotel complete with standard rooms and suites, half the hotel will overlook the racetrack, outdoor pool with event lawn area, state-of-the-art spa, fitness center; and a 14,000-sq-ft event center including meeting rooms and a ballroom that will accommodate 1,400 for a concert and 1,000 for a banquet. The project also includes valet parking and redesigning/adding more parking spaces.