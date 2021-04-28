Oaklawn to host Pink Out Day on Friday, April 30

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Oaklawn_1799626056482900675

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn will be hosting Pink Out Day on Friday, April 30  in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Oaklawn is also partnering with several cancer organizations in the region for the event.

All fans are encouraged to wear pink and they will have the opportunity to gather information about breast cancer.

There will be a breast cancer survivor’s parade on the track between the second and third race at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The UAMS mobile mammography unit will also be on-hand for the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests