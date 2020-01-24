Oaklawn kicks off 2020 live meet

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The ponies are back on the track at Oaklawn Park.

Opening day on Friday kicked off the 2020 season’s first three days of racing with nine races on the card and muddy track conditions.

Arrival took the first race of the live meet under jockey Terry Thompson, paying $31.60, $11.80, $5.20.

The $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds was the day’s feature race, which drew a field of nine, including four horses for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Oaklawn’s Kentucky Derby points series continues with the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) Feb. 17, $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) March 14 and the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 11.

Racing continues on Saturday and Sunday, then the track takes four days off before racing resumes on Friday, Jan. 31 for another three-day stretch.

Click here for the full racing calendar.