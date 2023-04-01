HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn Hot Springs has announced that it is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Arkansas to assist with disaster relief.

The donation comes as homes and businesses were devastated and thousands left without power after tornadoes touched down in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and other cities in the Natural State.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said that it’s heartbreaking to see the damage left in the wake of the powerful storms.

“As we’re experiencing one of the greatest days of racing with the running of The Arkansas Derby, our hearts are hurting for our fellow Arkansans, especially in Little Rock and Wynne, who suffered much loss because of the devastation caused by the powerful tornadoes,” Cella said. “It’s heartbreaking to see the pictures of the damage and to know how many lives have suddenly been upended. We are thankful for the quick reaction of Arkansas’ first responders who undoubtedly helped save lives yesterday.”

Donations can be made to the American Red Cross of Arkansas online.