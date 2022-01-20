Oaklawn cancels Friday racing due to extreme cold

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officials at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort have canceled their training and racing schedule for Friday, Jan. 21, due to extreme cold.

The reports announced that post time for racing on Saturday, Jan. 22, will also be moved back 30 minutes to 1 p.m.

The normal schedule is anticipated to resume for Sunday, Jan. 23.

As of Thursday afternoon, temperatures in Hot Springs were forecast to be below freezing until midday on Friday, with the afternoon high only expected to reach 35 degrees.

Oaklawn management noted that other services, including the casino, the resort and simulcast racing, would all still be available for guests to the resort.