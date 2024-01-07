HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Heavy rain, snow and freezing temperatures on the track at Oaklawn Friday has forced the cancellation of racing for the rest of the day on Sunday.

Oaklawn officials decided to call off racing out of an abundance of caution.

Racing is set to resume Friday, with the Mockingbird Stakes set for Saturday.

Oaklawn president Louis Cella said that after consulting with participants, they decided to focus on preparing for next week’s races.

“At Oaklawn, the safety of our equine and human athletes will always take priority,” Cella said. “In consultation with our Jockeys, Horsemen, and outside engineers, we chose to cancel the remainder of the card so that we can prepare for next week’s racing, highlighted by Saturday’s Mockingbird Stakes.”

