CHARLOTTE, Ark. – The Oak Ridge Boys will be hitting the stage in Arkansas this summer.

The legendary Country Music Hall of Famers will bring their “Front Porch Sing’n Tour” to Charlotte, Arkansas for the annual Freedom Fest at John 3:16 Ministries on Saturday, July 1.

“July is the month the nation celebrates its freedom and independence, and it is also the month that the residents at John 3:16 celebrate their freedom from drug and alcohol addiction,” camp founder and director Bryan Tuggle said.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with all attendees welcome to bring chairs and blankets. A bounce house will also be set up and a fireworks display will end the evening.

The event will provide a barbecue dinner, with $10 meal tickets that will also come with entry for a grand prize drawing of a Spartan Mower RZ.

The event will also include an auction with items made by the residents of John 3:16.

For more information about Freedom Fest, call 870-799-2525 or visit John316TheCure.com.