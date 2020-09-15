NWA Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign underway

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army has started its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country this year because of COVID-19.

It’s the first time in 130 years the agency has started its campaign this early, according to a statement by Salvation Army of NWA.

The organization’s red kettles could come up short because of the virus, while requests for services reach an all-time high.

Donations made to the Salvation Army in turn help people with food, paying bills, shelter and gifts.

In Northwest Arkansas, more than 9,500 people received services from the Salvation Army in 2019. From January to July 2020, more than 12,500 people received assistance, according to the statement.

Here are other new situations for the Salvation Army — the closing of retail stores, fewer people carrying cash and coins and decline in foot traffic. This could mean up to a 50% decrease in funds nationally via red kettle donations.

In Northwest Arkansas more than $300,000 was raised in 2019 through red kettles, according to the statement.

“This year, COVID-19 has taken so much away from many of our friends and neighbors. Even now, the economic ramifications continue to threaten the livelihood of many here in Northwest Arkansas. So, we are taking a proactive step with this campaign to ensure that we can step in and help when folks need it most.” Captain Joshua Robinett

STATISTICS THROUGH 7/31/2020

74,131 meals

25,582 nights of safe shelter

$100,000 in financial assistance to people in need

DONATING SIMPLIFIED

Kettle season begins on Friday, November 13, 2020

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Northwest Arkansas

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999

Donate physical gifts in bulk

Adopt additional Angels through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

VOLUNTEER!

www.registertoring.com

(479) 521-2151

Emali: joey.jackson@uss.salvationarmy.org

The Salvation Army is ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. It was founded in 1865 in London by William and Catherine Booth.