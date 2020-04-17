NWA brewery opening free drive-in theatre during COVID-19 epidemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A local brewery will serve up more than beer to keep people entertained as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Fort Smith brewing company announced it will open a drive-in theater with it’s first screening’s set for tomorrow.

Non-profits and several people who needed a job helped build the projector screen, that now faces the front parking lot.

Company owner Quentin Willard said a drive-in seemed like the perfect way to connect people.

“We’re here to support Fort Smith and breweries traditionally are the center for economic development and socializing in the community so that’s what we are here in Fort Smith,” said Willard.

Willard said the free drive-in will be reservation only, with a limit of 50 cars for safety reasons.