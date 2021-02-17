Numerous flights canceled at Clinton National Airport due to winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are several reported cancellations Wednesday morning at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

According to the Clinton Airport website, “Airlines have cancelled a significant number of flights due to approaching winter storm.”

Among the flights canceled are to and from Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Dallas, Denver, St. Louis and Chicago.

Airport officials urge travelers to check their flight status before they head to the airport.

To see the latest on flights at Clinton National Airport, click here.