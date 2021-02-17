Numerous flights canceled at Clinton National Airport due to winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are several reported cancellations Wednesday morning at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

According to the Clinton Airport website, “Airlines have cancelled a significant number of flights due to approaching winter storm.”

Among the flights canceled are to and from Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Dallas, Denver, St. Louis and Chicago.

Airport officials urge travelers to check their flight status before they head to the airport.

