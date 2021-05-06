NPS Rangers: Suspect in Pulaski County shooting died from self-inflicted wound

ST. JOE, Ark. – National Park Service officials say a suspect in a shooting in Pulaski County died by suicide during a traffic stop.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, Damon Casey, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for routine traffic violations near Tyler Bend in the Middle District of Buffalo National River.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office had identified Casey as a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday morning on the 9500 block of MacArthur Drive.

According to the National Park Service rangers, Casey had possible, non-extraditable warrants from another jurisdiction and a lengthy criminal history involving firearms, drugs, assault and domestic violence.

When the rangers asked Casey and the woman to step out of the car, the rangers noted Casey refused and acted in a manner that made officers believe the driver of the vehicle might be in danger.

According to the National Park Service, Casey had a handgun and died at the scene.

The driver and the responding rangers were not hurt.

Casey’s remains were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police, NPS Investigative Services Branch, Searcy County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall police are investigating.