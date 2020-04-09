Notice of virtual public meeting – LRAFB Compatible Use Study

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Central Arkansas residents are invited to participate in the Little Rock Base (LRAFB) Compatible Use Study (CUS) Virtual Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. on April 16.

The Consulting Team of White & Smith will present the results of the LRAFB survey, highlighting compatibility issues between Little Rock Air Force, Camp Robinson, and the Blackjack Drop Zone missions and activities and adjacent communities. Relevant statutes, codes, and regulations will also be discussed.

Due to the ongoing health concerns of the COVID-19 Virus, the Town Hall will be presented live, utilizing internet platforms.

Facebook: You don’t need a personal account to access the Town Hall. Navigate to Facebook@LittleRockAirForceBaseCUS, look for the latest post and click the link to see the livestream

Zoom:

By Computer: https://zoom.us/j/391016976 or navigate to join.zoom.us

Meeting ID 391-016-976

https://zoom.us/j/391016976 or navigate to join.zoom.us Meeting ID 391-016-976 By Telephone : Join by phone or have phone as computer audio dial one of the following: 312-626-6799 346-248-7799 or 929-205-6099

When prompted for the Meeting ID, enter 391-016-976 and press #. When prompted to enter Participant ID simply press # (You will only be able to hear the presentation, not view the Town Hall.

To view instructions for joining a Zoom Meeting, for the device you plan to use, navigate to: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193)

For those currently without computer access, the completed Town Hall will be available as a video on the LRAFB CUS website: http://www.littlerockafb-cus.org/

Any questions or comments you have about the LRAFB CUS Town Hall or video, do not hesitate to contact the following:

Dr. Robert Price

Project Director

Little Rock AFB Compatible Use Study

501-681-2288

RPrice@cityofjacksonville.net

Colonel Nancy Shefflette (USAF, Ret)

Director of Planning

Little Rock AFB Compatible Use Study

501.279.6544

nshefflette@cityofjacksonville.net