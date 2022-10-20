LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger are not the only scary figures to watch out for this Halloween. Inflated candy prices have Arkansans wallets screaming, too.

Economists are seeing that rising prices are affecting everything from gasoline to groceries is also making the October holiday a more expensive one in 2022.

“In the latest data that the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out, they reported candy prices are up 13% in the past year.” Jeremy Horpedahl, an Associate Professor of Economics at University of Central Arkansas said.

Arkansans are concerned with the prices.

Some residents have chosen to not buy candy this year, but others are buying anyway in fear that children’s buckets will not be full.

For Alan Burks, leasing manager for Village at the Gateway Apartments, it’s important for kids to have candy at Halloween.

“It’s important to me because my residents, it’s a good way to celebrate Halloween with candy for the kids,” Burks said. “Also, my nieces and nephews mean the world to me and I want to make sure they have candy for Halloween.”