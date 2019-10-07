Northwest Arkansas road closures update

Update:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. – Flash flooding over the weekend shut down a number of roads in Benton and Washington counties.

The Benton County Government Facebook page provided this update late Monday morning.

We are told all are back open – but PLEASE use caution as there are still trouble spots in our area.

Road department employees will be working to reopen roads if possible, but we must wait for water to recede. Thanks for your patience! Added road closures:

Original story:

Benton County: List of roads closed updated Oct. 7 6:50 a.m.







Several roads are closed across Northwest Arkansas after heavy rains have caused flash flooding.

For the latest on road conditions, check IDriveArkansas.com

Washington County:

Highway 412 at Highway 265 (S. Old Missouri Road) closed due to high water

56th Street and Wagon Wheel in Springdale

Ball Street in Johnson and Sbanotto in Tontitown are closed

The low water bridge on highway 45 near Edgewood is now roped off

Wilkerson is shut down due to flooding close to green nursery country landscaping

White Street in Goshen is close to Paul Pray is closed

Elm Street close to Scott St. in Elm Springs is flooded and closed

Harvey Dowell close to Norman Murphy road is flooded and closed

The west end of Steele Road in Tontitown is flooded and closed

Highway 264 has been closed. Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) drivers should use SW Regional Airport Boulevard to enter from the north side of the airport. Passengers should expect delays.

Mt. Olive Road. Between Centerton and Gravette. Spanivaw creek bridge.

Brassy Road from Cowen Road to Sears

Bethel Road washed out 0.1 of a mile off Stage Coach

Dawn Hill East Road and Marion Lee

Highway 12 Highfill to Gentry

Highway 264 from Atkins Road to airport

Old Springtown between Roy Jeck and Old Springtown city limits

Rocky Dell Road from Mt. Pleasant to Rocky Dell Hollow

Peach Orchard from 12th Street at the bottom of the hill at Angel Falls

Pierce Road Slab off Highway 279

Bryant Road from Highway 264 to Bolin Road

Dickson Road between Fruitwood and Fielding

Keller Road between Seba and Pearl Road

Old Wire Road off of Cross Hollow closed at culverts

Parrick Road closed at low water crossings

Pearl Road between Highway 279 and Keller Road

Shorty Road slab between Wiseman and Dickson

Spanish Treasure Slab

Wiseman Road at low water slab approx. 500 ft from Highway 279

Highway 59 Section 1 in Benton County