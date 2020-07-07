North Shore Festival Food to Go to be held in North Little Rock July 17- 19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Those that missed the Fair To Go event last month have another chance to taste all of the classic and bizarre foods of the Arkansas State Fair at the North Shore Festival Food to Go Friday, July 17, 2020, through Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the North Shore Riverwalk Park at 250 S. Locust Street in North Little Rock.

Hosted by the North Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, the “festival” will be a drop-in affair with fair vendors set up 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday just inside the sea wall by Downtown Riverside RV Park. Local vendors include Arkansas State Fair award-winner Pat’s Kitchen, which was featured on Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats and named best state fair food in Arkansas by Taste of Home,

To curb the spread of coronavirus, all food will be to-go only and food lines will be marked to ensure social distancing. Unrelated groups must have six feet between them. Limited to-go parking will be available around the former Arkansas Boathouse Club (near fishing ramp) and under the I-30 bridge. Vehicles may enter and exit at the Locust Street entrance in the sea wall.

The event organizers wanted to give Central Arkansas locals a “taste” of the fair experience, after multiple events have been canceled due to coronavirus. For event updates, follow “North Shore Festival Food to Go” on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/294486938340404/.

