Young Athlete Kit contents, hosted at North Little Rock’s Laman Library, 10 a.m. to noon, April 8, 2023.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock library and Special Olympics have joined together in providing a program for children.

Laman Library will host a showcase of its Special Olympics Young Athlete kits from 10 a.m. to noon on April 8. The kits contain activities for parents and children with or without intellectual disabilities.

The kits contain foam balls, yarn balls, rubber spots, plastic cones, bean bags, scarves and reading materials, along with activity flashcards. The material can be used for a day of play for a family while providing gains in motor skills and other development.

The library’s Youth Services Associate Connor Brasher thinks the two donated kits will fill a genuine need by helping children and families.

“We’re incredibly excited to provide access to this program and the Young Athlete Kits,” Brasher said. “The program can really help kids out in many ways, not only providing development opportunities but also helping to give them a good baseline for a future healthy lifestyle.”

Information on library programs is available online or by calling 501-758-1720.