NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with J Hook Towing and Recovery said they’re hoping to save a life on New Year’s Eve by offering free tows and rides in areas across central Arkansas.

General Manager Tim Moody said they’ve been offering the free rides on New Year’s Eve for decades with the ultimate goal of helping out people so they don’t get injured on the road.

“We’re going to tow you and your car home for free,” Moody said. “We are trying to save somebody’s life. If you go out drinking, some things could happen. You could have a wreck and kill somebody or yourself or go to jail.”

He said they’re hoping this will be a solution to what they often see throughout the year.

“We work so many accidents with people drinking and driving and we see the outcome of it,” Moody said.

Moody added they will have around seven trucks ready for areas in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Hazen and parts of Lonoke.

He said they want to make sure everyone sees the new year.

“It’s very important we want to try to make sure that you get home safely,” Moody said.

Those who need to contact J Hook for services can call 501-955-2400.