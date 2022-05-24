NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Are you in need of a job during the trying times of inflation? Well, the North Little Rock School District may have the perfect position for you.

The district is holding a hiring fair Tuesday, May 31 at the North Little Rock High School Auditorium, located at 201 West 22nd Street. The fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Available positions include certified teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians. District officials said they are providing a two-year retention stipend of $6,000. Officials said that the stipend will be paid in four equal installments.

If you are interested in attending the hiring fair, district officials suggest that you bring a transcript, driver’s license or valid I.D., social security card and a resume.

The fair will have on the spot interviews and conditional hiring.