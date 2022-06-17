NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock School District leaders proposed new security options in a board meeting Thursday night.

Dr. Gregory J. Pilewski, the district’s superintendent, announced a proposal that would enhance safety at all campuses. The proposal includes having 11 armed, commissioned school security officers and 27 unarmed security officers on the campuses.

The North Little Rock Board of Education approved the initial proposal, sending it to employee committee for discussion and approval. A final approval of the proposal will be considered by the Board of Education at its next meeting.

There are currently six armed, commissioned officers through the district. If the proposal is fully approved, the 11 armed officers would be employees of the school district instead of North Little Rock Police Department.

Pilewski explained that the new proposal is a step to providing proactive safety and security for students.

“Under the visionary leadership of our Director, Chief Hayward Finks, our proposed reorganization plan will provide a robust, proactive infrastructure to keep our students and staff safe,” he said. “This demonstrates our continued commitment that safety and security is our top priority.”

The Board has also approved other precautions including technology that scans visitors for sex-offender status, scans backpacks for weapons and STOPit, an online reporting tool designed to stop bullying.

If the plan gets a final approval, the Board plans to invest more than $700,000 over a two-year period to fully implement the proposal.