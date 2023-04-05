NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock School District is delaying their start times Wednesday morning due to the severe weather threat in central Arkansas.

The district will delay times by two hours and 30 minutes. Below are the start times.

Pre-K/ Elementary school: 10:20 a.m.

Middle school: 10:40 a.m.

High school: 11:10 a.m.

All central office sites: 10:30 a.m.

Officials with the Little Rock School District are also taking precautions by switching to use an AMI day Wednesday morning.

Arkansas is under a tornado watch until noon Wednesday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move into central Arkansas around sunrise.