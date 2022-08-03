NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city will no longer be collecting various electronic devices on the city’s normal trash routes.

Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves. Residents can now drop off these electronics for proper disposal each Tuesday morning from 7 a.m. to noon at 418 West 13th St.

For all other larger electronics like air conditioners and refrigerators owners should contact the sanitation department for pickup at 501-371-8340.