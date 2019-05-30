North Little Rock prepares for rising water Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As flooding concerns move downstream, crews in North Little Rock made preparations Wednesday.

Riverfront Park and Ott Park are closed.

The city says about 50 homes are threatened. On Wednesday morning, they went door-to-door, informing families that they are recommended to evacuate.

Some of the homes are in the Willow Beach area, where fresh piles of sand were getting bagged and placed around homes Wednesday.

"So I don't really think they know exactly what the levels are going to be, but we know we're going to be prepared the best we can," says John Santoro, the president of the Willow Beach Property Owners Association. "You know, that's all we can do, prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

There are four public locations for people who live in North Little Rock to get free sand. For locations, click here.

If anyone needs help evacuating, call the non-emergency police phone number, 501-758-1234.