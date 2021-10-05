North Little Rock police welcome new K-9 officer thanks to Roller-Owens Funeral Home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a new four-legged law officer in North Little Rock thanks to a contribution from Roller-Owens Funeral Home to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Roller-Owens owner Renata Jenkins Byler announced the donation of $10,000 to the NLRPD K-9 Foundation Tuesday. With those funds, the department was able to purchase a new K-9 officer, which will be named Roller.

“We are honored to partner and support our first responders to help them get the resources they need,” Jenkins Byler said. “Giving back to the community we love is what makes Roller Funeral Homes more than just the business down the street. Roller Funeral Homes is thankful to the North Little Rock Police Department K-9 Foundation for the work they do to keep us all safe.”

To learn more about the North Little Rock Police Department K-9 Foundation and the work of the NLRPD K-9 Unit, head to NLRPD-K9.com.